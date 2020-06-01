The Turks provoke again for Hagia Sophia: “The fear of the Greeks prevailed over anger. Let’s turn it a mosque”

The author starts with a lie, that Muhammad the Conqueror did not burn or plunder Constantinople, as the Latin-Crusaders did in 1204, and therefore, when some Byzantines welcomed Muhammad the Conqueror, they commented that “we prefer to see the Ottomans fez in Hagia Sophia instead of the red stole of cardinal”.

The truth of course is that the plundering, looting, killings and rapes lasted for three days and nights as the Sultan had promised to his soldiers. The author then wonders if reading the Quran inside it creates a problem in the cultural identity of Hagia Sophia. “If worship is forbidden in cultural heritage buildings, why not oppose the Vatican or the Fatih and Sultanahmet mosques, which are also World Heritage sites?” The author wonders in his argument.

In addition, Fuat Bol states that “Greece has turned all the mosques in its territory into churches. Instead of looking at its own decadence, it is arrogant and attacks Turkey’s sovereign rights (sic). The fact that makes Greeks so arrogant is that they know that Hagia Sophia is not just a building, but simply a ‘mana’ (the essence of Islam, the symbol of conquest)”.