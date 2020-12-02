The UK approves Covid Pfizer vaccine for use next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout next week.

Immunisations could start within days for those who need it the most, such as elderly people in care homes.

The UK has already ordered 40m doses – enough to vaccinate 20m people.

Around 10m doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted “Help is on its way”, and told BBC Breakfast that people will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn for the jab.

NHS Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the health service was preparing for “the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history”.

Around 50 hospitals are on standby and vaccination centres in venues such as conference centres are being set up now.

source bbc.com

also read

Which European Accent Is The Sexiest? – Greek, it seems…(funny video)