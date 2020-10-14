The Ultimate Global Guide To Plug Sockets (infographic)

If you’re planning on traveling the world whenever the Covid-19 pandemic finally comes to an end, you better make sure you have a proper travel adaptor in your rucksack. As well as incredible linguistic and cultural diversity, the planet also has a multitude of different sockets and this can prove a nightmare for the ill-prepared. The following infographic attempts to provide a global guide to plugging in by visualizing the major outlet types in use in different countries.
source statista
You will find more infographics at Statista