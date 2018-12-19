The UN General Assembly approves Migration pact

The United Nations General Assembly formally approved a deal on Wednesday aimed at boosting global cooperation to tackle rising migration, but the United States, Israel, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Poland voted against the voluntary pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has said the global approach to the issue was not compatible with U.S. sovereignty and Washington did not take part in negotiations on the migration pact.

A U.N. General Assembly resolution enshrining the deal was adopted on Wednesday with 152 votes in favour and 12 abstentions, while 24 countries did not vote.

At a ceremony in Morocco this month 164 countries formally signed the pact.