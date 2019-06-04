The Universe reveals its true colours in stunning Milky Way photo

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical “Skyscapes” that connect both Earth and night sky. Join Miguel here as he takes us through his photograph “Under the Darkness the Sky is Anything but Black.”

Our eyes are not so good at distinguishing colors in darkness, but a simple DSLR camera can show us that the universe is anything but black.

The scene above, captured from Noudar Park in Portugal’s Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, shows a colorful star field around the bright arm of the Milky Way, which is visible behind a thin layer of clouds.

