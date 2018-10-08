The unparalleled natural beauty of Greece’s Epirus in a stunning video (photos-video)

A place of rich natural beauty and laden with history, stretching between the Pindos mountains and the Ionian Sea

Zagorohoria, Metsovo, Tzoumerka, Drakolimni, Parga, Sivota, Bella Vraka, Acherontas estuary, Konitsa. Places of fantastic natural beauty, some of them so diverse that Epirus could be called the region of a thousand faces.

Epirus is more beautiful that Scotland or France’s Provence, Britain’s The Thelegraph says. A place of rich natural beauty and laden with history, stretching between the Pindos mountains and the Ionian Sea, offering a unique experience for every visitor, all year round.

Mountains, gorges, rare animals and plants, lakes, rivers, hidden coves and sandy beaches coexist harmoniously with the ancient Dodoni, the Acheron river that ancient Greeks believed it leads to Hades, ancient Nikopolis, the famous Ephyra Nekromanteion, monasteries, arched bridges and stone-built traditional villages, all compose a tapestry of unparalleled natural beauty.

The Muslim mosque from the times of the Ottoman occupation and the picturesque island inside the lake of Ioannina, the house of Ali Pasha, the Pindos mountains where the outnumbered Greek army humiliated Mussolini’s forces in 1940, the Plaka bridge are only few of the places full of history worth visiting.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter