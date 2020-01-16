The US Army found a way to keep your hands warm without gloves

Civilians know how tough it is to send a text while wearing gloves. Now imagine soldiers trying to reload ammunition with a pair of thick gloves.

The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) understands this problem and has been working on a solution for the past few years. Now the USARIEM is finally engineering a new product: a device that heats your forearms to increase blood circulation to your fingertips, all without gloves.

It’s not magic—it’s just science. John Castellani, the principal investigator of the project, is a research physiologist and an expert on cold weather. Most of his work at USARIEM has been on soldier performance and reducing injuries during cold-weather operations. He tells Popular Mechanics that one of the greatest complaints among those who work outside is the stiffness of their hands in the cold elements.

