The US point of view on the Canada G7 Summit (VIDEO)

How many do really know what Trump’s side of the tariff story is?

The practical collapse of the G7 Summit in Canada has attracted the attention of many analysts who try to analyze and interpret the stance of its participants.

As usual, the US President got targeted by some media who quite easily found -again- Donald Trump to be in the wrong.

But is this truly the case?

The answer can be found in Trump’s Press Conference after the G7 Summit, where he clarifies the US position and explains what the situation actually is.

In the same Press Conference, he also explains his thinking and expectations as regard to his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

You can also read the transcription of the Press Conference HERE.