The US supports the reopening of the Halki Theological School, says Ambassador Brownback

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback sent a message that the United States will support the reopening of the Halki Theological School.

In reply to a question, he said that the US has always supported the reopening of the School.

He explained that he cannot clearly say what progress has been made in this direction but stressed that the US continues to support the reopening of the School.

Source: thegreekobserver