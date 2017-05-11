The Vice-President of Digital Single Market Committee in Athens

He will speak at the Digital Conference organised by Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV)

Andrus Ansip, Vice-President of Digital Single Market Committee, is visiting Greece today.

Mr. Ansip will meet with Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Olga Gerovassili.

Mr. Ansip was briefed by EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on the course of the Greek programme and stated that Greece has performed well over the last period and the latest developments are promising, adding that he is optimistic that an agreement will be reached by the Eurogroup on the May 22nd.