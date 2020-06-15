The volcano-island of Greece you must visit (No, it is not Santorini-video)

With its incredibly diverse landscape, Greece offers visitors a huge variety of locations of exquisite beauty and uniqueness. Santorini, of course, is renowned the world over, as the volcanic island features in all travel guides and postcards.

But did you know that you can actually visit another island-volcano? Enter Nisyros, an small41.6 km² island located in the Aegean Sea. It is part of the Dodecanese group of islands, situated between the islands of Kos and Tilos. Its shape is approximately round, with a diameter of about 8 km. Its simple and serene life, its authenticity will definitely capture your heart.

It definitely is not for those who love the cosmopolitan lifestyle found on many other famous islands, Nisyros is, however, one of those gems in the Aegean that stands out for its character. If nothing else, the landscapes and beaches you will encounter are really something else.

According to Greek mythology, the island was formed when Poseidon cut off a part of Kos and threw it onto the giant Polybotes to stop him from escaping. The ancient name of the Nisyros was Porphyris. Ancient walls, dating from the 5th century BC, part of the acropolis of the island, are found near Mandraki.

What you should expect when on vacation in Nisyros are traditional villages that remind you of the typical Greek summer with the dominating blue and white. You will light a candle in small churches in the rocks. You will swim in beautiful beaches but also in hot baths.

What will also fascinate you is that Nisyros, one of the most beautiful in the Dodecanese, is still untouched by tourist traffic. The visitor will experience what the authentic life is like on an island first hand, as it is relatively untouched by large numbers of visitors. What are you waiting for?

