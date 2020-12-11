The Weight Of Human Influence On The Earth (infographic)

No other species has had such a dramatic effect on planet earth as that wrought by humans

No other species has had such a dramatic effect on planet earth as that wrought by humans. According to research published in The Anthropocene Review, the weight of the ‘material output of the contemporary human enterprise’ amounts to 30.11 trillion tonnes. The largest share of this weight is accounted for by urban areas, with 11.10 trillion tons. The estimates also consider trawled seafloor, eroded soil, and reservoirs – all signs of the immense human influence on the little blue planet.

