The weirdest airports in the world (photos)

Nov, 15 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Would you risk travelling to some of them?

Travel and airports. They’re intrinsically linked. Love ’em or hate ’em, there’s simply no avoiding ’em (unless you swim). There’s loads of splashy, flashy ones that make you so relaxed you’ll forget about the seven-hour layover. But let’s take a look at some of the world’s weirdest.

source: geckosadventures.com

1. Qamdo Bangda Airport, Qamdo, Tibet

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

2. Lukla Airport, Nepal

air8
3. Barra Airport, Scotland

air3
4. Madeira Airport, Madeira

Viewed from Ponta de São Lourenço
5. Ice Runway, Antarctica

air5
6. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Saba, Netherlands Antilles

air6
7. Princess Juliana International Airport, Simpson Bay, Saint Marteen 

air7

8. Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand

air8
9. Courchevel International Airport, France

air9

