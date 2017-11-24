The word “I” in 43 European languages

One little word with a whole lot of importance. This is how Europeans say ‘I’.

The first person pronoun is how we as individuals express ourselves.

The self and the soul are perfectly encapsulated in ‘I’.

On a popular mapping subreddit, user Yakev shared a map that purportedly shows all the ways the word ‘I’ is said in European countries.

It shows that use of ‘I’ is restricted to the British Isles, while the European cousins largely settle for a variation on soft ‘J’ sounds, ‘Ich’, or ‘Mina’ in Finland and Estonia.

Just check it out!

Source: indy100.com