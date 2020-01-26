The world still in shock as NBA honours Kobe Bryant (video)

The world was devastated by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant when a helicopter crashed into hillside in Calabasas, California. One of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, was among nine people killed Sunday morning.

Condolences, tributes and expressions of respect to the legend and his family have been pouring in the past hours. Arenas all across the NBA paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the tragic news of the Los Angeles Lakers great players’ demise at the age of 41. Several games began with 24-second and 8-second violations in honour of Kobe’s jersey numbers throughout his illustrious career.

The helicopter crash, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, caused a brush fire, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said. The crash killed all nine people aboard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Earlier, the sheriff’s department said five people were killed in the crash. Officials have not identified the victims.

Tony Altobelli told CNN his brother, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; John’s daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.

Alyssa and Gianna were teammates, Tony Altobelli said.