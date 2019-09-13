The world’s 10 safest cities are…(infographic)

The Economist Intelligence Unit has published its 2019 Safe Cities Index, ranking 60 major global cities across 57 indicators based on digital, health, infrastructure and personal security. Tokyo tops the rankings once again this year with a score of 92 out of 100. The Japanese capital has a long list of strengths such as a low crime rate, low risk of computer malware and infrastructure designed to withstand catastrophic natural events. The research states that Tokyo is one of the best-run cities on the planet and that safety has been a key and long-term priority of its metropolitan government for years.

Cities in the Asia-Pacific region dominate the top-10 with Singapore, Osaka, Sydney, Seoul and Melbourne all present. The research states that safety levels in cities are not linked to global regions – rather, cities such as Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka are ahead due to their specific strengths rather than the fact that they are in Asia. While American cities generally lag behind, they perform well in one key area: digital security. Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and New York all make the top-10 in that category.

