The World’s Best Postal Services (infographic)

In a new report, the Universal Postal Union looks at the postal services of 170 countries and ranks them based on four main components – reliability, reach, relevance, and resilience. Top of the pile in 2020 was Switzerland. The biggest improvement in the top ten was Singapore, which increased its index score by 13.3. The USPS, currently in the spotlight as the United States gears up for a presidential election in which postal voting will be more popular than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, is ranked seventh with a score of 83.5 – an increase of 5.6.

