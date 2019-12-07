The World’s Biggest Arms-Producing Companies (infographic)

Last year, the sale of arms and military services around the world was 4.6 percent higher than in 2017, totalling $420 billion, according to new data released by Sipri. American companies accounted for $246 billion of that total.

U.S. companies were driven by major consolidations with both Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics making multibillion-dollar acquisitions in 2018. Lockheed Martin retained its place at the top of the biggest arms-producing companies with $47.26 billion in sales. Boeing’s arms sales came to $29.15 billion last year while Northrop Grumman came third with $26.19 billion.

Out of the ten largest arms manufacturers, five are American and BAE systems is the first-non U.S. company on the list. Known for producing the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers as well as the Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft, it comes sixth on the list in 2018 with sales coming to $21.21 billion.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista