The world’s highest-earning football players (infographic)

Forbes has released its latest list of the world’s highest-earning football players and there’s no real surprise about the two superstars at the top of the pay league. Over the past 12 months, FC Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi earned the most money of any player, with a $92 million salary as well as a further $34 million from endorsements, making for a grand total of $126 million.

also read

Dangerous weather bulletin: When & where will “Janos” hit

Over 30 hotels set for auction across Greece

Cristiano Ronaldo comes second in earnings and the Juventus forward has made $117 million over the past year, $70 million of which came from his salary and $47 million of which came from endorsements. Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. rounds off the top three, earning $18 million from endorsements and $78 million from his salary over the last 12 months.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista