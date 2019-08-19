The world’s largest islands (infographic)

Eyebrows were raised far beyond Washington D.C. when the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump may have expressed interest in buying Greenland. Danish politicians dismissed his apparent interest with Ane Lone Bagger, Greeland’s foreign minister, saying that her homeland is open for business but not for sale.

Just how big is Greenland? Well, excluding continental landmasses such as Antarctica and Australia, it’s the world’s biggest island with an area of 2,166,086 square kilometres according to Visual Capitalist. That’s over twice the size of the planet’s second biggest island, New Guinea, which has a total area of 785,753 square kilometres.

source statista