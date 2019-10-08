The World’s Most Chosen FMCG Brands (infographic)

According to the 2019 edition of Kantar’s Brand Footprint report, Coca-Cola remains the most chosen (Fast-moving consumer goods) FMCG brand in the world for the seventh year running. According to the report, which measure how often consumers choose an item from a particular brand, Coca-Cola’s products were picked from the shelves 5.97 billion times last year, reaching more than 40 percent of households around the world.

The following chart shows the world’s most popular consumer brands based on consumer reach points, a metric that measures how many households around the world are buying a brand and how often, providing a good representation of global shopper choice.

source statista