The world’s most-pierced man says his 278 penis piercings do not affect his sex life

The world’s most-pierced man has revealed that he still has a great sex life despite having an eye-watering 278 piercings in his penis.

Guinness World Record holder Rolf Buchholz, 58, topped the charts for body adornments with a total of 453 metal piercings all over his body

The German man has an eye-watering 278 of those in his genitals alone.

Rolf’s body updates don’t end there, as the German body art fanatic also sports numerous tattoos and even horn implants in his head.

But the world record holder has confirmed that despite the metal work he still has a normal sex life.