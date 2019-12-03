The world’s most popular websites (infographic)

Ever wondered which websites are the most visited in the world? If you had to guess, you probably wouldn’t need to consult Google to know that the search engine is on the number one spot, but as the list moves down from the YouTube/Facebook level of obviousness, some of the sites on this list may surprise you – or even be complete unknowns.

According to SimilarWeb, in fourth place is the Chinese search engine baidu.com, which received almost 7 billion visitors in October. You don’t have to go too far before you find porn, of course, with xvideos.com in ninth place and 3.2 billion visits over the month – one of three adult content sites in the top twelve.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista