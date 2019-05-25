The world’s most visited museums (infographic)

In 2018, the Louvre in Paris was the world’s most-visited museum, attracting 10.2 million visitors.

It showcases around 38,000 different objects over an area of nearly 783,000 square feet. The visitor numbers for the world’s most popular museums were published by AECOM and TEA in their Global Attractions Attendance Report which also gauges attendance at theme parks and water parks. The National Museum of China in Beijing had the second-highest attendance figures in 2018 with 8.61 million while New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art comes third with 7.36 million visitors.

source: statista