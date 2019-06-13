The world’s plants are going extinct about 500 times faster than they should!

If you’re the sort of person who just can’t keep a plant alive, you’re not alone — according to a new study published June 10 in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the entire planet seems to be suffering from a similar affliction.

After analyzing the populations of more than 330,000 seed-bearing plants around the world, the study authors found that about three plant species have gone extinct on Earth every year since 1900 — a rate that’s roughly 500 times higher than the natural extinction rate for those types of plants, which include most trees, flowers and fruit-bearing plants. Unsurprisingly, human activity plays a key role in this elevated extinction trend.

“The geographical pattern of modern extinction of plants is strikingly similar to that for animals,” the researchers wrote in their new study.

