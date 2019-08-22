The world’s tallest, and shortest countries are…

Ever wondered which nationalities are the tallest? Or the shortest, for that matter? The interesting fact is that the top 10 tallest nationalities are all from Europe.
The world’s 10 tallest countries are:
1. The Netherlands – 1.838m
2. Montenegro – 1.832m
3. Denmark – 1.826m
4. Norway – 1.824m
5. Serbia – 1.82m
6. Germany – 1.81m
7. Croatia – 1.805m
8. Czech Republic – 1.8031m
9. Slovenia – 1.803m
10. Luxembourg – 1.799m
The world’s 10 shortest countries are:
1. Indonesia – 1.58m
2. Bolivia – 1.6m3.
3. The Philippines – 1.619m
4. Vietnam – 1.621m
5. Cambodia – 1.625m
6. Nepal – 1.63m
7. Ecuador – 1.635m
8. Sri Lanka – 1.636m
9. Nigeria – 1.638m
10. Peru – 1.64m
source telegraph.co.uk