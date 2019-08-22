The world’s tallest, and shortest countries are…

The top 10 tallest nationalities are all from Europe

Ever wondered which nationalities are the tallest? Or the shortest, for that matter? The interesting fact is that the top 10 tallest nationalities are all from Europe.

The world’s 10 tallest countries are:

1. The Netherlands – 1.838m

2. Montenegro – 1.832m

3. Denmark – 1.826m

4. Norway – 1.824m

5. Serbia – 1.82m

6. Germany – 1.81m

7. Croatia – 1.805m

8. Czech Republic – 1.8031m

9. Slovenia – 1.803m

10. Luxembourg – 1.799m

The world’s 10 shortest countries are:

1. Indonesia – 1.58m

2. Bolivia – 1.6m3.

3. The Philippines – 1.619m

4. Vietnam – 1.621m

5. Cambodia – 1.625m

6. Nepal – 1.63m

7. Ecuador – 1.635m

8. Sri Lanka – 1.636m

9. Nigeria – 1.638m

10. Peru – 1.64m

source telegraph.co.uk