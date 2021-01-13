The worst airlines in refunding passengers

According to a survey in the UK

Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic were ranked among the worst 6 in the UK in terms of customer satisfaction with refunds.

In a survey conducted by the British consumer protection organization, Which ?, the two airlines scored only 13% from their customers, for their refunds during the pandemic.

About a third of respondents who travelled with the two companies and their flight was canceled (Ryanair 32%, Virgin 31%), said they waited more than 3 months for a refund.

Jet2, on the other hand, reported 76% satisfaction, with 8 out of 10 passengers (83%) reporting receiving a refund within 28 days, with no one having to wait more than 3 months.

TUI had the second-best score (57%) followed by British Airways (50%) and EasyJet (45%).