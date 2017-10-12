The worst death scene ever has been found, and…oh WOW! (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

What’s the worst bit of acting you’ve ever seen?

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Maybe it was Tommy Wiseau in the cult classic “The Room“, often regarded as the worst movie ever made.

How about Nicolas Cage in “The Wicker Man” remake? -“The bees! Not the bees!”

What about the worst death scene ever? Death by Frisbee in “Hard Ticket to Hawaii“?

Don’t forget Natalie Portman in “Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith“.

Imagine if there was a piece of acting in a death scene so bad and protracted it would put all others to shame.

Well, imagine no more because a work of such divine beauty exists and it really has to be seen to be believed.

The film in question is the 1974 Turkish action flick “Karate Girl” (no relation to “The Karate Kid“).

Not seen it? Don’t worry this is the only scene you need to see.

The man we have to thank for this work of art is Bülent Kayabas, a Turkish actor who has now sadly passed away earlier this year.

His commitment and hysterics during this masterpiece bring a tear to the eye. Why didn’t this man win an Oscar?

You could go and seek out a copy of “Karate Girl“ but why not just watch this on loop for the next 10 hours?

Source: indy100.com