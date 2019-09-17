The worst offenders in plastic waste in the EU (infographic)

According to Eurostat, 31 kg of plastic waste is produced per person across the EU each year, adding up to 15.8 million tonnes in total. Even though Ireland made a statement by being the first EU country to impose a plastic bag fee in 2002, it remains Europe’s worst offender when it comes to annual plastic packaging waste produced per head of the population.

In 2016, an average Irish citizen produced 58 kg of plastic packaging waste, ahead of second-placed Luxembourg’s 53 kg. Even in Italy where cities like Naples have gained a poor reputation for waste management and pollution, the amount produced is less at 36.5 kg.

source statista