The Year 2020 (infographic)

2020 has been a year to remember, but one which most of us would probably prefer to forget. With the Covid-19 pandemic turning everyday life on its head and ending the lives of so many, a lot of aspects of the last twelve months are easily lost from memory, however. Take the Australian bushfires. In January, the devastating blazes ravaging the country and burning 15.9 million hectares of bush in the process were headline news across the globe. Unless you were directly affected by the natural disaster, you’d be forgiven for having forgotten they happened at all – or at least not so recently.

As this selection of incidents, events, and figures shows, with the world beginning to look back on the year which brought us a pandemic, the killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests, the Moria refugee camp fire and a bitterly fought U.S. election, the majority of Americans at least will be toasting to a better 2021 as it draws to a close.

