Theatres, cinemas, night clubs and cultural venues shut down for 2 weeks

All cultural events and activities will come to a complete halt for the next two weeks, as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health on coronavirus, infectious disease professor, Sotiris Tsiordas, announced a series of new measures during his daily briefing that include the closure of of all theatres, cinemas, night clubs would arts and cultural venues.

Museums across the country will remain partly open, as the Ministry of Culture announced only a limited and controlled number of visitors would be allowed to enter.

According to the official announcement issued a few minutes ago by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, “There should provisions by the competent staff of each museum, so that in each room, depending on its size, no more than 20- 30 people would be allowed.”

Concerning the archaeological sites it was stressed that “they will function normally, unless there is a new special announcement”. Regarding the archaeological sites of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos, the previous measures imposed by EODY apply.

