THEMA in the battle against the coronavirus! (moving video)

The music for the video was graciously offered to Thema by Alkistis Protopsalti

THEMA, together will all Greeks, is leading the way in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

To hold on tightly to the precious thread of life, determined to stay safe at home to celebrate Easter.

It is a huge bet. But we seem to be turning the corner…We can, and will prevail!

This time it’s not just a simple virus, a flu, something transient. It is a monster that is threatening the whole planet. It is invisible. It does not discriminate. It is lurking. It is transmitted. It kills.

The frightening death toll from the coronavirus stands at more than 110,000 people worldwide.

The measures are strict, but what can we do? It is the only choice we have to keep safe. A one-way street. We close the door. #We stay home. And we say “YES” to life but also “THANK YOU” to all those who are at the forefront of the battle.

But we do not relent. The war against the deadly virus continues every way and by all means. We will defeat this nightmare.

And finally, all of us, we will still be alive, and it will be defeated. The rope will endure us and the National Public Health Organization (NPHO). And it will be measured in the applause. That won’t be long.

Just like in the moving video clip, an idea based on the great success (To Chirokrotima) “The Applause”, given to Proto Thema by Alkistis Protopsalti with lyrics by Lina Nikolakopoulou, music by Dimitra Galani and Stefanos Korkolis who plays the piano. We thank the great performer for her kind offer.