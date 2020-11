There is an F-16 on sale, if you are interested… (photos)

If you want to invest your money somewhere, this could be an option…

Do you have any spare change?

If you do, you might be interested to know that there is an F-16 on sale.

So, you know, you can put it next to the F-4 Phantom that is also on sale, as we told you a few days ago…

For the actual price you will have to ask Jet Lease in Palm Beach to tell you.

The information available thus far is that this is the first F-16 that is available for private owners to buy.

