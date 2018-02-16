There’s a “Hollow Earth” conspiracy theory & it makes flat Earthers seem smart! (VIDEO)

You know how ridiculous flat Earth theory is? Well, buckle up, because this one’s even more ridiculous.

We give to you the ‘Hollow Earth’ conspiracy theory.

That’s right, a hollow Earth. We never thought we’d say this, but it’s somehow even crazier than the idea of a flat Earth.

The theory has landed in the spotlight this week because people actually believe there’s some form of Übermensch-esque race of ‘alien humans, Vikings and Nazis living in paradise’ in the center of our planet.

Author of World Top Secret: Our Earth IS Hollow, Rodney Cluff told The Sun:

I get emails from people learning about it every day. It’s definitely growing in popularity – certainly not in the millions, but maybe in the thousands?

The author is so confident in his theory that he went as far as organizing a grand voyage to the hollow Earth in 2007 – hoping to find the ‘gateway’ into the center thought to be located at the North Pole.

As you might’ve guessed, the expensive voyage didn’t go ahead and was conveniently canceled.

The hollow Earth movement is really ramping up the idiocy more than those pesky flat Earthers, going as far as suggesting our planet is more of a ‘doughnut shape’.

If that wasn’t enough, they think the Moon, Sun, stars and even other planets – which they can see, mind you – are all hollow as well.

Supposedly there are three main entrances into the inner Earth; two near the poles, and one located somewhere in the Himalayas.

Cluff believes, among other ludicrous things that:

Suspended in the centre of that hollow is an interior sun that is divided by day and night sides.

As with many ridiculous things, there are always those people who have claimed to see or experience them – we’re looking at you, alien abductees – so it’s strangely unsurprising that people have also claimed to have traveled to this inner Earth, some likening it to the ‘Garden of Eden’.

A noted hollow Earther is Olaf Jansen, a Norwegian sailor. He claimed to have sailed through an entrance at the North Pole in 1811 and claimed that he and his father lived there for two years.

Olaf also casually dropped into his tale that there were ‘super humans’ living there, and that they towered above you at 12ft tall.

Still with us? Well, according to Cluff, these towering giants are supposed to be the ‘guardians of the planet’.

They regularly spy on us using spacecrafts and flying saucers. They want to keep an eye on us and stop us from starting nuclear war. The majority of UFOs actually come from inside our planet.

Well, now our brains hurt. That’s enough internet for one day…

Source: indy100