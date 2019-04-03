Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn meet over Brtexit deadlock

Talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock have been called “constructive”.
The two leaders met on Wednesday afternoon and agreed a “programme of work” to try to find a way forward to put to MPs for a vote.
It is understood that each party has appointed a negotiating team, which will meet later tonight ahead of a full day of discussions on Thursday.
A spokesman for No 10 said both sides were “showing flexibility”.
And he added that the two parties gave “a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close”.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Corbyn said there had not been “as much change as [he] had expected” in the PM’s position.
He said the meeting was “useful, but inconclusive”, and talks would continue.
The UK has until 12 April to propose a plan to the EU – which must be accepted by the bloc – or it will leave without a deal on that date.
source: bbc