Theresa May cold handshake with Putin at G20 Summit (video)

Theresa May has told Vladimir Putin “the use of a deadly nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury formed part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour and was a truly despicable act that led to the death of a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the prime minister had told the Russian president the UK had “irrefutable evidence that Russia was behind the attack – based on painstaking investigations and co-operation with our allies”.

“She said that this behaviour could never be repeated and that the UK wants to see the two individuals responsible brought to justice.” the spokeswoman added.

“The prime minister underlined that we remain open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path. The prime minister said the UK would continue to unequivocally defend liberal democracy and protect the human rights and equality of all groups, including LGBT people.”

