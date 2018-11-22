Theresa May: Draft Deal has been reached over Brexit

“I am confident that on Sunday we will be able to agree a deal that delivers for the whole UK family, including Gibraltar” May said in her statement Thursday outside Downing Street regarding the deal that will determine relations between the UK and the EU.

The embattled British PM, who has so far survived a mutiny by hard-line Brexit proponents within the Tory party, will meet with EU official on the issue on Sunday, November 25 at the EU Council meeting.

Earlier this week, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped for a positive outcome of EU27 negotiations and for a solution to the Gibraltar disagreement before the November 25 deadline.

European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Thursday a deal had been struck in principle ahead of the Sunday summit.

Theresa May has updated her Cabinet on the progress achieved and will be making a statement to the House of Commons Thursday afternoon.