Theresa May resigns

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her resignation from Downing Street.

She will resign as leader of the Conservative party on Friday 7th June. The process to select a new leader will begin in the following week.

She sad she has done her best to deliver Brexit. “I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal … sadly I have not been able to do so.”

“Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country. So much to be proud of. So much to be optimistic about.”

May says it has been “the honour of my life” to be the “second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

Her voice cracks as she says it has been an honour to have the opportunity to serve the country she loves.

source: theguardian.com