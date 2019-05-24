Theresa May announces resignation (video)

The EP vote took place on Thursday, with the results expected to be made public on Sunday evening

Embattled UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce her resignation at any time, according to reports in British media.

The British voters went to the polling booths on Thursday to choose whether to confirm their mandate to leave the EU in a referendum two years ago or leave the window open for a further delay until a deal is reached on how to leave the EU. Most polls gave a substantial lead to the Brexit party, led by Nigel Farage.

Theresa May, who was a supporter of the remain campaign during the referendum, has seen her plans since to reach a mutually agreed divorce with the EU rejected in the House of Commons.