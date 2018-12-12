Theresa May survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote against her leadership after Tory MPs backed her in the secret ballot Wednesday evening. The results were 200 PMs for Mrs May and 117 votes against her leadership.

A secret ballot started at 6 pm after the prime minister addressed the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, telling them she will not lead the party into the 2022 election.

Ms May earlier endured a brutal prime minister’s questions clash, where she faced calls to resign over the chaos ahead of tonight’s vote. If she loses, the Conservative party will immediately start seeking a new leader.

Mrs May told her colleagues she would not stand for re-election in the next general elections, as an MP present at the meeting disclosed.