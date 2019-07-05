Theresa Villiers MP raises missing persons and Morphou with the Foreign Office

The response has come from Sir Alan Duncan, the Foreign Minister for Europe who handles the Cyprus portfolio on behalf of the UK Government

Theresa Villiers, the pro-Cyprus north London Conservative MP has received answers to written questions she had submitted to the UK Foreign Secretary on aspects of the Cyprus issue.

On the matter of the missing persons, Ms Villiers had asked the Foreign Secretary whether he would make “representations” to his Turkish counterpart “to ask for the Cyprus Committee on Missing Persons to have access to all military areas in Turkish-controlled Cyprus, in order to carry out their work.”

The response has come from Sir Alan Duncan, the Foreign Minister for Europe who handles the Cyprus portfolio on behalf of the UK Government.

“The UK fully supports calls by the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers for Turkey to provide the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) with unhindered access to all possible burial sites. We encourage all relevant parties to share geographical information of where incidents may have happened to enable the CMP to identify potential burial sites.”

