These are all the men accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment (photos)

Since the actor Anthony Rapp last week accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance when Rapp was 14, several other people have come forward to accuse the Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Most of the allegations involve Spacey inappropriately touching, or making sexual advances toward, younger male actors. The accusations start as early as the 1980s, around the beginning of Spacey’s acting career, and run into the late 2000s.

Here are all the men who have publicly accused Spacey of sexual misconduct:

Anthony Rapp



In an article published in late October by BuzzFeed News, the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Roberto Cavazos



The actor Roberto Cavazos in a Facebook post accused Spacey of trying to touch him without his consent at the bar of London’s Old Vic theater in 2008.

Tony Montana



The independent filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey groped him at a Los Angeles bar in 2003, when Montana was in his 30s.

An unnamed man with “authority in the industry”

An unnamed man who described himself as in a “position of responsibility and authority in the industry” told the BBC about an incident in 1984 in which he woke to find Spacey “lying on” him.

An unnamed man who says he had a sexual relationship with Spacey at 14

Another unnamed man said in an interview with Vulture that he and Spacey had a sexual relationship when the man was 14 and that Spacey attempted to rape him.

Eight current and former employees of Netflix’s “House of Cards” said they either witnessed or were victims of sexual misconduct by Spacey

Eight people who worked on Netflix’s “House of Cards” accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault in a CNN report on Thursday.

An unnamed man from London who says he was sexually assaulted in 2008

Police in London are investigating a report that Spacey sexually assaulted a man in 2008, UK publications including Sky News, The Sun, and The Telegraph reported.

Harry Dreyfuss



The actor Harry Dreyfuss said in an essay published by BuzzFeed News that Spacey groped him in 2008, when Dreyfuss was 18, while his father, Richard Dreyfuss, was rehearsing a play at Spacey’s London apartment.

