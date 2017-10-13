These are the 10 most expensive houses in the world! (photos)

Hundreds of bedrooms. Hundreds of bathrooms. Lavish accommodations beyond your wildest dreams. Together, these homes have all of this and more. And they’re owned by some of the most famous, most successful and richest people on the planet. Are you ready for your jaw to drop as you explore some of the world’s most expensive real estate? Then join us as we count down the 15 most expensive homes in the world. Wait until you see number one! You absolutely won’t believe your eyes

10. Rancho San Carlos — $125 million



Montecito, California features some of the world’s most expensive real estate, and this amazing pad is no exception. The 237-acre estate features a 30,000-square-foot main house designed by Reginald Johnson in 1931, 10 additional residential cottages, equestrian facilities and many acres of picturesque citrus and avocado orchards.

9. Former Danny Thomas Estate: $135 million



It doesn’t get much more expensive than Beverly Hills, California. And Beverly Hills doesn’t get much nicer than the former Danny Thomas estate, valued at $135 million. This 18,000-square-foot mansion features intricate gold-leafed ceilings, tile work and painted ceilings. You’ll also find $2.5 million worth of chandeliers and custom carpets. Think it can’t get better? It also boasts 360-degree views of Los Angeles, a pool and pavilions on site, as well as seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

8. Il Palmetto — $137 million



This estate in Palm Beach, Florida is truly unique. A 1930s Italian Renaissance mansion, it’s designed as a series of pavilions. This sprawling home features more than 60,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, two elevators, a 50-foot living room, as well as a dining room with an absolutely elaborately carved ceiling.

7. Briar Patch — $140 million



Palatial estate in the Hamptons? Yes please. This 11.2-acre waterfront Georgian Revival estate features 10,000 square feet, six bedrooms, handmade wallpaper, four fireplaces and stunning French doors. Need more space? No problem. This property also includes a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse with four bedrooms, a tennis court, a pool, a hot tub, a private pond, woodlands and lawns

6. Manalapan Megamansion — $195 million



This 16-acre estate in Lantana, Florida is simply dripping in opulence. It features nearly 63,000 square feet, a whopping 33 bedrooms, 47 bathrooms, 1,200 feet of private oceanfront property, a world-class botanic garden with more than 1,500 species of tropical trees and plants, a PGA-standard golf practice area, a sports complex with a tennis court, half basketball court, playground and mini golf course, and even a Robinson Crusoe-style treehouse. The main house, built in the 1940s, was once the home of Gloria Guinness, a 20th century style icon.

5. Ellison Estate — $200 million



Chances are that you’ll get lost if you go to the Ellison Estate. This opulent, Japanese-style home in Woodside, California sits on 23 acres and boasts 10 separate buildings, a man-made lake and a bath house. It’s modeled after a 16th-century Japanese emperor’s palace and took a whopping nine years to design and build. Yes, you read that right.

4. Kensington Palace Gardens — $222 million



Only in London! This London palace features everything you could ever need: 12 bedrooms, Turkish bathrooms, parking for 20 cars, a tennis court, a health center and even an auto museum. Anything missing? Nope, Kensington Palace Gardens has it all.

3. Rutland Gate Mansion — $436 million



The word “mansion” doesn’t do the Rutland Gate Mansion justice. This one-of-a-kind estate in London’s Hyde Park neighborhood boasts 45 bedrooms, a large swimming pool in the basement and underground parking. It even used to have bidets covered in semi-precious jewels, gold-plated waste-paper bins, 41 chandeliers and more than 100 gold-plated tissue holders! In fact, in the 1990s, the entire property was furnished by celebrated Paris-based photographer and interior designer Alberto Pinto’s company during a two-and-a-half year refurbishment. Pinto’s company worked on the house from 1992 until 1994, curating its opulent pieces from all over the world.

2. Villa Leopolda — $750 million

This palatial series of villas and gardens located in Villefranche-sur-Mer on the French Riviera sits on 18 sprawling acres. This waterfront property was once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.

1. Antillia — $1 billion

Owned by Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Antillia is more than a house. This estate will completely blow your mind. It features 27 stories and 400,000 square feet. This south-Mumbai compound also boasts six underground parking levels, three helipads and a staff of 600 people. How can Ambani afford such a place? He’s the proud owner of Reliance, an oil and gas firm and the second-biggest company in India.

source: topexpensive.com