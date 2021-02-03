These are the 4 French Rafale jets taking part in the “Skyros 2021” exercise (photos)

The Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) released photos from the four Rafale fighter jets of the French Air Force that will be relocated from Tuesday at the Tanagra base.

The twin-engine multi-purpose French fighter jets and their crews in Greece will take part in the Greek-French exercise “Skyros 2021”. The training will last until February 4 and the co-training of the French Rafale pilots with Greek pilots of the Mirage 2000 and F-16 aircraft is planned. In addition, there will be combined war-games with Navy ships acting as sea targets at sea. The French delegation that arrived in Tanagra from Egypt includes two A400M Atlas transport and an A330 MRTT air refueling aircraft with which the refueling exercises of the participating fighter jets will be carried out.

The Greek-French exercises with the participation of the four Rafale will be held until tomorrow, day and night throughout the Athens FIR.