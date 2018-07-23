Jellyfish warning for these beaches

The Hellenic Biodiversity Observatory released a list of beaches where jellyfish appear more frequently. The map data is derived from the special recording system that the Observatory has set up in order to record the and the jellyfish appearances are recorded.

The environmental organisation says the system automatically registers the location, so the cases of errors are kept to a minimum level.

These are the beaches for July:

Beach Drepano

Psatha, Corinthian Gulf

Vlachorema, South Eastern Pelion

Anavyssos beach

Alepochori Megara

Glyfada Beach

Antiparos

Praxilio, Kiato

Beach Diminio, Korinthia

Kamari, Old National Road of Corinth Patras

Sykia Xylokastro

Beach of Avdira Xanthi

Potamos beach, Epanomi

Katerini Beach

Porto Rafti, Ag. Marina

Katharonas beach, Nafplion

Kalamaki, Akanthos

Corfos Corinth

Zacharo Ilias Beach

Akrata beach

Asteras beach, Glyfada

Rovies beach

Kochili beach, North Euboea

Portes Beach, North Kynouria

Alykes Anavyssos Beach

Zorkos beach, Andros