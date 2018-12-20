These are the highest grossing iPhone apps for 2018 (infographic)

Netflix was by far the highest grossing iPhone and iPad app in 2018, bringing in 790 million dollars. Tencent’s video streaming app was the second highest earning iOS app, grossing 490 million dollars. Netflix blew the other top ten apps out of the water, racking up 62 percent more revenue than second-place iOS app, Tencent.

While Netflix outperformed Tencent, video streaming and sharing applications did well overall, dominating the top ten list. Seven out of the ten highest grossing iOS apps were video streaming or sharing applications. Notably, half of the apps were owned by Chinese companies like Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba.

source: statista