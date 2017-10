These are the Kardashians of Arabia! (HOT PHOTOS)

These two sexy sisters from Dubai look like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner so much that we bet you can not tell who-is-who in the following pictures…

The two sisters Sonia Ali and Faiza Ali have millions of followers on the social media.

They both work as make-up artists and they have worked with celebrites such as Naomie Harris and Helen Flanagan.

(Click to enlarge)