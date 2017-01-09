These are the “monsters” that clean up snow in Moscow (video)

Greece has been hit by a wave of harsh weather for the past days, with snow covering many areas of the country. But these extreme weather conditions are quite ordinary for countries like Russia. Dealing with the effects of large snow falls and below zero temperatures is part of their daily life during the coldest months of the year. But 2016 has reportedly been the harshest winter for Moscow for half a century. Despite this, the main roads of the city are in relatively good condition and citizens are able to gho about their business without any real disruptions. That is no surprise as both the Russian authorities and the citizens have the know-how and are quite accustomed to overcoming any difficulties cold weather might throw at them. Take for example these “monsters” used in Moscow to clean up the city’s streets from snow. There are 18 thousand of these vehicles, while about 90 thousand people help in cleaning up process of the Russian capital’s streets. It’s just another winter day for the Muscovites…