These are the top 10 selling artists of 2017 (photos)

Feb, 27 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Linkin Park in top 10

Ed Sheeran has been named as the global best-selling artist of 2017.
The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has revealed that Sheeran’s third album ‘÷’, released in March 2017, went multi-platinum in 36 different countries.

The album’s lead single, ‘Shape Of You’, was also the global best-selling single of last year, going multi-platinum in 32 countries.
The IFPI has said that it’s the first time an artist has had both the best-selling album and single globally in the same year.
“Ed is truly an incredible songwriter, vocalist and performer, whose ability to tell stories and make people feel is what stands him out from the crowd,” Max Lousada of Warner Music Group says of the news.
Drake was named by the IFPI as the second best-selling global artist for 2017, while Taylor Swift came third, despite her album ‘Reputation’ only being released in November.

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. Taylor Swift

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Eminem

6. Bruno Mars

7. The Weeknd

8. Imagine Dragons

9. Linkin Park

10. The Chainsmokers

