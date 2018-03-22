These are the top 5 Kim Kardashian lookalikes! (Crazy photos!)

Kim Kardashian’s claim to fame is her social media presence. Her humongous rear assets propelled her social media career and in turn her bank account. Many young ladies have tried to emulate the celebrity, some with more success than others. Here are the top 5 Kim Kardashian doppelgangers.

Sonia & Fyza Ali

Sonia Ali was born and raised in London, and is a beauty blogger and often poses for her sister’s makeup lessons, Fyza Ali. The two sisters live in Dubai, and although they claim they have not seen an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, too many confuse them with Kim Kardashian .. and not unfairly.

Kamilla Osman

The 20-year-old fashion blogger looks so much like Kim’s famous rumors that there were rumours Kim had a twin sister. The two women have almost the same face and the only difference is in the body since Kamila is a little thinner. Reportedly Kamila Osman will appear in one of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episodes, and filming is scheduled to take place in the practice of the family’s plastic surgeon.

Jelena Karleusa

The Serbian singer is Kim Kardashian’s European clone. Jelena went so far as accusing Kim of copying her! Jelena holds the title of another celebrity “Serbian Lady Gaga”. She has more than 1.7 million followers who enjoy every eccentric post she makes on her Instagram.

Claudia Sampedro

She is the wife of American football player, Julius Peppers. Claudia is the Kardashian of Cuba. Counting over 1 million followers on Instagram, she had a career in fashion as a model, starring in “WAGS Miami”, the American version of E ! Claudia not only looks like Kim but in the past she has also been a companion of Kim’s ex-partner, Reggie Bush.